Bills require presidential candidates to release tax returns

Lawmakers in Hawaii and several other states want to prevent presidential candidates from appearing on their states' ballots unless the candidates release their tax returns. They're responding to President-elect Donald Trump's decision to not release his tax returns during the presidential campaign, breaking decades of precedent. The Hawaii bill would require candidates to release five years of ...