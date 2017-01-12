Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Central Illinois man files lawsuit over flag-burning arrest

Central Illinois man files lawsuit over flag-burning arrest

By: Associated Press January 12, 2017

A 22-year-old central Illinois man who was arrested and detained after posting online pictures of himself burning an American flag has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to have the state's flag desecration law declared unconstitutional. Such state laws are already invalid after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled separately, in 1989 and 1990, that flag burning and ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo