District settles bus sex assault case

The Raymore-Peculiar School District has agreed to a $320,000 settlement of a lawsuit alleging that the district failed to follow its policy after a student’s sexual assault on a school bus and bullying by other students. The district disclosed the settlement amount in response to a Sunshine Law request, following the dismissal of the suit in ...