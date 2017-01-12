Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / District settles bus sex assault case

District settles bus sex assault case

By: Jessica Shumaker January 12, 2017

The Raymore-Peculiar School District has agreed to a $320,000 settlement of a lawsuit alleging that the district failed to follow its policy after a student’s sexual assault on a school bus and bullying by other students. The district disclosed the settlement amount in response to a Sunshine Law request, following the dismissal of the suit in ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo