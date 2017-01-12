Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Driver receives settlement after no-contact accident

Driver receives settlement after no-contact accident

By: David Baugher January 12, 2017

A driver who alleged back and shoulder troubles after being run off the road by a tractor-trailer with a flat tire will receive a $650,000 settlement. “No contact was made and our client was able to successfully avoid hitting him,” said Shaun Lieser of the Lieser Law Firm, which represented the plaintiff, “but he had to ...
