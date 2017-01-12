Driver receives settlement after no-contact accident

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A driver who alleged back and shoulder troubles after being run off the road by a tractor-trailer with a flat tire will receive a $650,000 settlement. “No contact was made and our client was able to successfully avoid hitting him,” said Shaun Lieser of the Lieser Law Firm, which represented the plaintiff, “but he had to ...