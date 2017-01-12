Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Family of boy killed on Kansas waterslide settles with park

Family of boy killed on Kansas waterslide settles with park

By: Jim Suhr The Associated Press January 12, 2017

The family of a Kansas lawmaker's 10-year-old son killed last summer on what was billed as the world's tallest water slide reached a settlement Wednesday with the park's owner and the raft's manufacturer. Terms of the deal filed in Kansas' Johnson County District Court involving Caleb Schwab's family were not released. Messages left by The Associated Press ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo