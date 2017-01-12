Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Plaggenberg named to child abuse review board

Plaggenberg named to child abuse review board

By: Staff Report January 12, 2017

A Jefferson City lawyer is among 10 people Gov. Jay Nixon appointed to the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board. Joseph Plaggenberg, who holds a guardian ad litem certificate, is counsel to the Missouri Department of Revenue. Plaggenberg obtained his law degree from the University of Missouri. The board provides an independent review of certain child abuse ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo