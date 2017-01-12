Plaggenberg named to child abuse review board

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Jefferson City lawyer is among 10 people Gov. Jay Nixon appointed to the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board. Joseph Plaggenberg, who holds a guardian ad litem certificate, is counsel to the Missouri Department of Revenue. Plaggenberg obtained his law degree from the University of Missouri. The board provides an independent review of certain child abuse ...