﻿$1.6 million award in ‘knockout game’ lawsuit against frat

A former Missouri State University student who said he was the victim of a so-called “knockout game” attack outside a 2012 fraternity party has been awarded $1.63 million in damages, though he likely will only collect $630,000.

The lawyers representing Trevor Godfrey, 25, said in a news release that the Omicron Kappa chapter of Omega Psi Phi didn’t do enough to create a safe environment at the party before Godfrey was struck from behind and knocked unconscious.

The Omicron Kappa chapter was the sole defendant after Omega Psi Phi and several individuals were dismissed from the suit before the case went to trial last week. Godfrey’s attorney, Steve Garner, said $1 million in punitive damages aren’t covered by the fraternity’s insurance and can’t be collected, though insurance covers the $630,000 in actual damages.

“MSU has great rules to protect those who attend fraternity and sorority parties and those who come in contact with the party. In fact, I cannot imagine any rules that are better,” Garner wrote in an email. “This was an instance where the rules were not followed and there was no security to monitor this party. I have nothing negative to say about this fraternity.”

Hal Meltzer, an attorney for the Omicron Kappa chapter, didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Springfield police said no charges were filed, and that the case is closed. A Springfield police report said people attending the party reported that they didn’t see or know anything. A responding officer wrote in the report that besides finding Godfrey bloodied and “very disoriented,” another person reported that he also had been struck in the head.

MSU President Clif Smart said around the time of the attack that the administration did everything it could to “help find out who the assailant is” but was unsuccessful.