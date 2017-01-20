﻿$1.6 million award in ‘knockout game’ lawsuit against frat

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A former Missouri State University student who said he was the victim of a so-called "knockout game" attack outside a 2012 fraternity party has been awarded $1.63 million in damages, though he likely will only collect $630,000. The lawyers representing Trevor Godfrey, 25, said in a news release that the Omicron Kappa chapter of Omega Psi ...