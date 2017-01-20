Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / ﻿$1.6 million award in ‘knockout game’ lawsuit against frat

﻿$1.6 million award in ‘knockout game’ lawsuit against frat

By: Associated Press January 20, 2017

A former Missouri State University student who said he was the victim of a so-called "knockout game" attack outside a 2012 fraternity party has been awarded $1.63 million in damages, though he likely will only collect $630,000. The lawyers representing Trevor Godfrey, 25, said in a news release that the Omicron Kappa chapter of Omega Psi ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo