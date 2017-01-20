Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Bergdahl lawyers: Trump’s criticism prevents fair trial
President Donald Trump's scathing criticism of Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will prevent the soldier from getting a fair trial on charges he endangered comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan, Bergdahl's attorneys said Friday. In a motion filed shortly after Trump was sworn in, defense lawyers asked a military judge to dismiss the charges against ...