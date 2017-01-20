Executed man’s lawyers raise concerns about lethal injection

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Attorneys for a convicted killer executed in Virginia for the brutal killings of a family in 2006 said Thursday that they are concerned that his lethal injection caused a painful death. Ricky Gray was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a three-drug injection for the slayings of 9-year-old Stella Harvey and her 4-year-old sister, ...