Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / HeplerBroom adds new partners

HeplerBroom adds new partners

By: Staff Report January 20, 2017

HeplerBroom has added seven new partners, including two in its St. Louis office, Doug Bieller and David Deterding. Bieller concentrates his law practice in toxic tort, product liability, and construction litigation. He earned his law degree from Southern Illinois University. Deterding focuses his practice in the areas of labor and employment law, commercial litigation, and appellate matters. ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo