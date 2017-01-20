Illinois woman settles with insurer after crash

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An Illinois woman injured in a 2015 collision in the Metro East suburbs of St. Louis has settled a claim with the other woman’s insurer for $250,000. Melissa L. Schmacker was driving a 2006 Chrysler Sebring on northbound Illinois Route 157 in Collinsville when her car was struck by a 2003 Honda Accord. Margaret Rowe, the ...