Illinois woman settles with insurer after crash
An Illinois woman injured in a 2015 collision in the Metro East suburbs of St. Louis has settled a claim with the other woman’s insurer for $250,000. Melissa L. Schmacker was driving a 2006 Chrysler Sebring on northbound Illinois Route 157 in Collinsville when her car was struck by a 2003 Honda Accord. Margaret Rowe, the ...