Prosecutor: Extradition of El Chapo is milestone for justice

Saying they were bringing the world's most notorious drug lord to justice, U.S. prosecutors on Friday described Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman as the murderous architect of a 3-decade-long web of violence, corruption and drug addiction and announced they were seeking a $14 billion forfeiture from him. Extradited Thursday from Mexico, Guzman was due later Friday in ...