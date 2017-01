Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Thompson Coburn has added two new partners in its St. Louis office, Tom Blum and Brian Lamping. Blum advises clients on a range of intellectual property matters, including patents, copyrights, and trademarks. Lamping represents clients facing litigation in the areas of telecommunications, banking, and construction law.