Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Next talc case expected to proceed

Next talc case expected to proceed

By: Staff Report January 26, 2017

A Missouri Supreme Court order has cleared the way for the next trial over talcum powder to proceed in St. Louis Circuit Court on Feb. 6. Attorneys for Johnson & Johnson and Imerys Talc America had filed writs with the Supreme Court challenging the circuit court’s jurisdiction, given that most of the plaintiffs with pending claims ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo