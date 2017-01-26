Quantcast
Want to track cellphones? Get a warrant, lawmakers say

By: Associated Press January 26, 2017

Law enforcement cellphone tracking devices are coming under scrutiny in several states, where lawmakers have introduced proposals ranging from warrant requirements to an outright ban on the technology. Privacy and constitutional concerns, including Fourth Amendment search and seizure violations, are being cited with the proposed laws on cell-site simulators. The suitcase-size devices, widely known under the brand ...
