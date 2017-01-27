Quantcast
Longtime face of victims' advocacy group SNAP steps down

Longtime face of victims’ advocacy group SNAP steps down

By: Associated Press January 27, 2017

The man who has been the face of a national organization advocating for victims of abuse by clergy, especially those in the Catholic Church, has resigned from the organization. David Clohessy of suburban St. Louis voluntarily resigned Dec. 31 from the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP. The organization announced Clohessy's resignation this week, ...
