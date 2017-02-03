Quantcast
Home / National / ‘El Chapo’ lawyers say jail conditions are too strict in NYC

‘El Chapo’ lawyers say jail conditions are too strict in NYC

By: Associated Press February 3, 2017

He's locked up 23 hours a day. His wife can't visit him. He can't call anyone, except his lawyers. He even was denied water, his lawyers say. The strict jail conditions for notorious Mexican drug lord and escape artist Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman were outlined on Friday by defense attorneys in a failed bid to get ...
