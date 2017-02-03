Kansas Supreme Court upholds death sentence

A divided Kansas Supreme Court has upheld a man’s death sentence in the 2004 slayings of a woman and her boyfriend.

The 4-3 ruling Friday let stand the Barton County sentence of Sidney Gleason in the killings of Mikiala “Miki” Martinez and Darren Wornkey.

The Kansas court had overturned Gleason’s sentence, but the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned that decision and ordered Kansas’ high court to review Gleason’s case. On Friday, the Kansas court’s majority rejected Gleason’s claim that his sentence was unconstitutional because it was more severe than the sentence of 25 years to life that accomplice Damien Thompson got.

Martinez was a potential witness against Gleason in a previous robbery in which he was involved.