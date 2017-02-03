Kansas Supreme Court upholds death sentence

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A divided Kansas Supreme Court has upheld a man's death sentence in the 2004 slayings of a woman and her boyfriend. The 4-3 ruling Friday let stand the Barton County sentence of Sidney Gleason in the killings of Mikiala "Miki" Martinez and Darren Wornkey. The Kansas court had overturned Gleason's sentence, but the U.S. Supreme Court last ...