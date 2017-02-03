Quantcast
Home / National / Kansas Supreme Court upholds death sentence

Kansas Supreme Court upholds death sentence

By: Associated Press February 3, 2017

A divided Kansas Supreme Court has upheld a man's death sentence in the 2004 slayings of a woman and her boyfriend. The 4-3 ruling Friday let stand the Barton County sentence of Sidney Gleason in the killings of Mikiala "Miki" Martinez and Darren Wornkey. The Kansas court had overturned Gleason's sentence, but the U.S. Supreme Court last ...
