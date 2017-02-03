Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Man accused in killing had previous conviction overturned

Man accused in killing had previous conviction overturned

By: Associated Press February 3, 2017

A man accused of killing a St. Louis-area woman and putting her body in a garbage container has a previous murder conviction, but one that was overturned in court. The suspect, 51-year-old Paulren Stepter, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Brandy Morrison. She had been shot in the head. Her body ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo