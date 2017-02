Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Thirty-one people are applying to be the next judge of the Missouri Supreme Court. The Appellate Judicial Commission on Tuesday released a list of the applicants who are seeking to fill the vacancy left by the death last year of Judge Richard B. Teitelman. The commission plans to interview the applicants publicly on Feb. 28 and March ...