Churchill joins Armstrong Teasdale

Patricia J. Churchill has joined Armstrong Teasdale as of counsel. Churchill was chief legal counsel in the governmental affairs division under former Attorney General Chris Koster. She earned her law degree from the University of Missouri Churchill will serve in its corporate services practice and also as director of regulatory affairs for Armstrong Teasdale’s subsidiary AT Government ...