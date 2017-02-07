Court finds coverage for school bus death suit

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Court of Appeals Eastern District says an insurer is on the hook for a multi-million dollar judgment against a school bus driver who was charged criminally after fatally running over a 6-year-old boy. Although the driver, Willie Leonberger, pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges for the 2011 death of Hunter Pitt at a Callaway County bus ...