Former Kansas U.S. Attorney appointed to board

Former Kansas U.S. Attorney appointed to board

By: Staff Report February 8, 2017

Polsinelli shareholder and former U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom has been appointed to the board of the National Association of Former United States Attorneys. Grissom served as U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas from 2010 to 2016. He is a member of Polsinelli’s national white collar defense and government investigations practice and is based in Kansas ...
