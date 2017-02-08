Former Kansas U.S. Attorney appointed to board

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Polsinelli shareholder and former U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom has been appointed to the board of the National Association of Former United States Attorneys. Grissom served as U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas from 2010 to 2016. He is a member of Polsinelli’s national white collar defense and government investigations practice and is based in Kansas ...