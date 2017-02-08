Quantcast
Former school district employees get $1.8M settlement

By: Jessica Shumaker February 8, 2017

A Kansas school district has agreed to pay $1.8 million to settle a lawsuit claiming three administrators were denied due process when they were fired mid-contract by the school board for raising concerns of sex-based discrimination by board members. The suit was brought by former Gardner Edgerton Unified School District Superintendent William “Bill” Gilhaus, Christy Ziegler, ...
