Former school district employees get $1.8M settlement

A Kansas school district has agreed to pay $1.8 million to settle a lawsuit claiming three administrators were denied due process when they were fired mid-contract by the school board for raising concerns of sex-based discrimination by board members. The suit was brought by former Gardner Edgerton Unified School District Superintendent William “Bill” Gilhaus, Christy Ziegler, ...