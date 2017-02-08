Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
High court weighs escrow rule in rent dispute
Legally speaking, is a defective apartment any different from a defective fridge? That odd question was at the center of a debate on Wednesday in which a rent dispute, a proceeding that usually progresses quickly at the lowest rungs of the court system, was catapulted to the Missouri Supreme Court. Kohner Properties, which manages an apartment building ...