Judge reminding NFL retirees of concussion settlement

By: Associated Press February 8, 2017

A federal judge on Wednesday urged NFL retirees to register for a concussion settlement that could cost the league $1 billion over 65 years. About 22,000 retirees are encouraged to get baseline neurological testing. The league expects more than 6,000 of them to eventually be diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer's disease. The deal approved by Senior U.S. ...
