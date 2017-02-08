Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / MLW News Roundup / Settlement reached in lawsuit over firefighter’s death

Settlement reached in lawsuit over firefighter’s death

By: Associated Press February 8, 2017

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed after a firefighter died in a walkway collapse at a University of Missouri-run apartment complex.

A judge will consider whether to approve the settlement Tuesday during a hearing in Boone County Circuit Court. The amount of the settlement was not disclosed.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed on behalf of the widow and a daughter of Lt. Bruce Britt, who died in February 2014 while evacuating residents from the apartment complex.

His widow said the university didn’t properly maintain the University Village Apartments, which has since been torn down.

A joint motion seeking approval of the settlement said it was reached to “avoid expense, delay, and uncertainty of trial.”

MOLW_newSubscription_web

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo