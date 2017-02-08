Settlement reached in lawsuit over firefighter’s death

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed after a firefighter died in a walkway collapse at a University of Missouri-run apartment complex. A judge will consider whether to approve the settlement Tuesday during a hearing in Boone County Circuit Court. The amount of the settlement was not disclosed. The wrongful death lawsuit was filed on ...