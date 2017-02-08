Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Spinal Tap stars join lawsuit over film’s profits

Spinal Tap stars join lawsuit over film’s profits

By: Anthony McCartney Associated Press February 8, 2017

Spinal Tap has reunited — this time in a Los Angeles court to challenge the French studio Vivendi S.A. for millions in profits from the classic mockumentary "This Is Spinal Tap." Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Rob Reiner on Tuesday joined a federal lawsuit filed by Spinal Tap bandmate and co-creator Harry Shearer. Shearer, who also voices ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo