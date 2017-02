Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Bart Williams, with California firm Proskauer Rose, gave opening statements on behalf of Johnson & Johnson, and countered that, according to numerous scientific studies, talc does not cause ovarian cancer. “Talc safety has been studied, it has been tested, it has been confirmed for decades,” he said.