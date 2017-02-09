Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Tribe files legal challenge to stall Dakota Access pipeline
Construction of the Dakota Access pipeline under a North Dakota reservoir has begun and the full pipeline should be operational within three months, the developer of the long-delayed project said Thursday, even as an American Indian tribe filed a legal challenge to block the work and protect its water supply. The Army granted Energy Transfer Partners ...