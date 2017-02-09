Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Verdict over tractor crash reduced after trial
A combination of comparative fault, a statutory damage cap and a judge’s entry of a punitive damage award drastically altered a $6.3 jury verdict million entered in Jackson County last October. In a Jan. 23 order, Judge Kevin Duane Harrell awarded $750,000 in punitive damages in the suit, which stemmed from a traffic crash involving a ...