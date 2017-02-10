Bar president encourages firms to take on implicit bias

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Missouri Bar has kicked off its efforts to engage Missouri law firms in tough discussions about the impact of implicit bias in the legal profession. On Jan. 27, Missouri Bar President Dana Tippin Cutler laid out the ideas behind the Bar’s Courageous Collaboration initiative at a CLE hosted by the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association ...