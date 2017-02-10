Quantcast
Home / Top News / Featured / Bar president encourages firms to take on implicit bias

Bar president encourages firms to take on implicit bias

Cutler begins Courageous Collaboration initiative

By: Jessica Shumaker February 10, 2017

The Missouri Bar has kicked off its efforts to engage Missouri law firms in tough discussions about the impact of implicit bias in the legal profession. On Jan. 27, Missouri Bar President Dana Tippin Cutler laid out the ideas behind the Bar’s Courageous Collaboration initiative at a CLE hosted by the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association ...
