Big and varied pool of applicants apply for Teitelman spot

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

It’s a good thing the Appellate Judicial Commission blocked out two days to interview candidates for the Missouri Supreme Court: It’s facing its largest slate of applicants in years. The commission on Tuesday released a list of 31 applicants who are seeking to fill the vacancy left by the death last year of Judge Richard B. ...