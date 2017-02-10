Quantcast
Ohio governor delays 8 executions as court fight continues

By: Associated Press February 10, 2017

Gov. John Kasich on Friday delayed eight executions as a court fight continues over the constitutionality of the state's lethal injection process. Kasich's announcement postponed the execution of a condemned child killer scheduled for next week until May and moved seven other procedures months into the future. The Republican governor said the timing of arguments before a ...
