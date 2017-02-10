Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Ohio governor delays 8 executions as court fight continues
Gov. John Kasich on Friday delayed eight executions as a court fight continues over the constitutionality of the state's lethal injection process. Kasich's announcement postponed the execution of a condemned child killer scheduled for next week until May and moved seven other procedures months into the future. The Republican governor said the timing of arguments before a ...