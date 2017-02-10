Second attorney pleads guilty in hospital fraud scheme

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A second Kansas City attorney has pleaded guilty to taking part in a scheme to defraud St. Luke’s Health System. On Friday, Mark J. Schultz, 57, of Leawood, Kansas, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri to one count of conspiracy. Schultz was a partner of Alan B. Gallas at Gallas & ...