Top Missouri senator seeks overhaul of consumer law

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Missouri's Republican Senate leader is proposing a sweeping overhaul of a state consumer-protection law that's being used in a class-action lawsuit against the company of one of his largest donors. Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard told reporters Thursday that close to $300,000 in campaign donations he's received since 2011 from the wealthy Humphreys family didn't ...