Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Top Missouri senator seeks overhaul of consumer law

Top Missouri senator seeks overhaul of consumer law

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press February 10, 2017

Missouri's Republican Senate leader is proposing a sweeping overhaul of a state consumer-protection law that's being used in a class-action lawsuit against the company of one of his largest donors. Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard told reporters Thursday that close to $300,000 in campaign donations he's received since 2011 from the wealthy Humphreys family didn't ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo