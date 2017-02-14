Quantcast
Aetna, Humana call off $34 billion deal

By: Associated Press February 14, 2017

Major health insurers Aetna and Humana called off their $34 billion combination after a federal judge, citing concerns about prices and benefits, rejected the deal. The announcement Tuesday comes several days after another federal judge shot down a tie-up between two other massive insurers. Blue Cross-Blue Shield carrier Anthem Inc. is attempting to buy Cigna Corp. ...
