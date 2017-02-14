Court sides with Missouri in tobacco payment dispute

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed that the state is owed an additional $50 million from the master tobacco settlement. The ruling upholds an earlier decision by a St. Louis circuit judge that found an arbitration panel had improperly reduced payments owed to Missouri under the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement. In that agreement, certain tobacco manufacturers ...