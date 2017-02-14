Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Court sides with Missouri in tobacco payment dispute

Court sides with Missouri in tobacco payment dispute

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com February 14, 2017

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed that the state is owed an additional $50 million from the master tobacco settlement. The ruling upholds an earlier decision by a St. Louis circuit judge that found an arbitration panel had improperly reduced payments owed to Missouri under the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement. In that agreement, certain tobacco manufacturers ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo