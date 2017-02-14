Legal Services attorney Holly Yoakum dies

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Holly Yoakum, managing attorney of Legal Services of Eastern Missouri’s Lasting Solutions Family Law program, died unexpectedly on Monday, according to a post on LSEM’s Facebook page. “Holly embodied the light and spirit of LSEM,” the post said. “She was a fierce advocate for her clients, a superb lawyer, an inspiring mentor and a friend to ...