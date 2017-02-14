Quantcast
Legal Services attorney Holly Yoakum dies

By: Catherine Martin February 14, 2017

Holly Yoakum, managing attorney of Legal Services of Eastern Missouri’s Lasting Solutions Family Law program, died unexpectedly on Monday, according to a post on LSEM’s Facebook page. “Holly embodied the light and spirit of LSEM,” the post said. “She was a fierce advocate for her clients, a superb lawyer, an inspiring mentor and a friend to ...
