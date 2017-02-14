Missouri lawmaker proposes raising adult crimes age

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Missouri representative has proposed a bill requiring raising the age of people tried in court as adults to 18 years. Republican state Rep. Wayne Wallingford's proposed measure would require anyone under the age of 18 to be prosecuted in juvenile courts, with the exception of 16- or 17-year-olds who have been certified as adults. Missouri is ...