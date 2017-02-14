Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Worker gets $765K after tumble from loading dock

Worker gets $765K after tumble from loading dock

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly February 14, 2017

A Jackson County jury has awarded $765,000 to an Independence man who fell more than three feet from a loading dock at a Kansas City distribution center. The jury deliberated for just over three hours at the conclusion of a three-day trial, determining that the Northeast Distribution Center was 85 percent responsible for the Aug. 14, ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo