Worker gets $765K after tumble from loading dock

A Jackson County jury has awarded $765,000 to an Independence man who fell more than three feet from a loading dock at a Kansas City distribution center. The jury deliberated for just over three hours at the conclusion of a three-day trial, determining that the Northeast Distribution Center was 85 percent responsible for the Aug. 14, ...