Appeals court will reconsider ruling on consumer agency

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A federal appeals court said Thursday it will reconsider its earlier ruling that would have increased the president's authority over the government's consumer finance watchdog agency, a target of criticism from banks and Republicans in Congress. A divided three-judge panel had ruled last year that the way the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is organized violates the ...