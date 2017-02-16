Passenger settles with insurance after collision

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An eastern Missouri woman injured when her daughter’s car was struck from behind at a Jefferson County traffic light has reached a $150,000 out-of-court settlement with the other driver’s insurer. Six months after the January 2014 accident, Christine Cook of Pacific underwent surgery for her injured back and neck – a C5-C6 anterior cervical discectomy and ...