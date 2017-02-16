Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Passenger settles with insurance after collision

Passenger settles with insurance after collision

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly February 16, 2017

An eastern Missouri woman injured when her daughter’s car was struck from behind at a Jefferson County traffic light has reached a $150,000 out-of-court settlement with the other driver’s insurer. Six months after the January 2014 accident, Christine Cook of Pacific underwent surgery for her injured back and neck – a C5-C6 anterior cervical discectomy and ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo