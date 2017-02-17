Inmate claims prison officials refused to stop attacks

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Missouri prison inmate is suing the state, alleging that prison officials refused to protect him from violent attacks by a cellmate. The inmate's lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis seeks $10 million. The inmate is from St. Louis County and is serving a 10-year sentence on a charge of attempted child kidnapping. ...