Inmate claims prison officials refused to stop attacks

Inmate claims prison officials refused to stop attacks

By: Associated Press February 17, 2017

A Missouri prison inmate is suing the state, alleging that prison officials refused to protect him from violent attacks by a cellmate. The inmate's lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis seeks $10 million. The inmate is from St. Louis County and is serving a 10-year sentence on a charge of attempted child kidnapping. ...
