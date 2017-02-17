Missouri lawmakers push public construction restrictions

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Missouri lawmakers are moving forward with proposals to end union-only contracts in public construction. Both the House and Senate on Thursday passed versions of a measure to do so. Local governments in Missouri currently have the option to issue bid requirements mandating union working conditions for contractors if the projects are less than half funded by the ...