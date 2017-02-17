Quantcast
Missouri lawmakers push public construction restrictions

Missouri lawmakers push public construction restrictions

By: Associated Press February 17, 2017

Missouri lawmakers are moving forward with proposals to end union-only contracts in public construction. Both the House and Senate on Thursday passed versions of a measure to do so. Local governments in Missouri currently have the option to issue bid requirements mandating union working conditions for contractors if the projects are less than half funded by the ...
