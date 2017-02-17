Quantcast
Program urges lawyers to make pro bono pledge

By: Catherine Martin February 17, 2017

The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis and Legal Services of Eastern Missouri hosted a kickoff lunch in January for a new pro bono challenge program, in which participating firms pledge to provide at least 10 hours of pro bono service per local full-time attorney. A total of 17 firms took the pledge at the kickoff. And another firm recently joined.
