Program urges lawyers to make pro bono pledge

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis and Legal Services of Eastern Missouri hosted a kickoff lunch in January for a new pro bono challenge program, in which participating firms pledge to provide at least 10 hours of pro bono service per local full-time attorney. A total of 17 firms took the pledge at the kickoff. And another firm recently joined.