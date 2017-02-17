Quantcast
Release denied for 'dreamer' detained by immigration agents

Release denied for ‘dreamer’ detained by immigration agents

By: Associated Press February 17, 2017

A federal magistrate on Friday declined to release a man arrested by immigration agents last week despite his participation in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally. Magistrate Judge James P. Donohue said in U.S. District Court in Seattle that Daniel Ramirez Medina must request a bond a hearing from a federal ...
